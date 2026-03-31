US is deploying another aircraft carrier to the Middle East - USS George H. W. Bush is being moved to the region

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The U.S. is deploying another aircraft carrier to the Middle East, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing American officials.
The USS George H. W. Bush is being moved to the region. It will join the USS Abraham Lincoln, which is already operating there.
It is expected to replace the USS Gerald R. Ford, which was pulled back to the Mediterranean after a fire. The carrier is currently docked in Split, Croatia.