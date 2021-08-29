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Video Chat Today with Marzia in Kabul, Afghanistan - Trying to Be Strong & Stay Alive - CrowdSourceTheTruth, 082821
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20 views • August 29, 2021
Thanks for this live chat video go to Jason at Crowd Source The Truth 5 and to brave Marzia.
Pray for this woman!
Despite her incredibly desperate situation, Marzia bravely speaks for all Afghan women living under the oppression of the Taliban.
Subscribe to Crowdsource the Truth's Rumble channel – https://rumble.com/user/csthetruth
Pray for this woman!
Despite her incredibly desperate situation, Marzia bravely speaks for all Afghan women living under the oppression of the Taliban.
Subscribe to Crowdsource the Truth's Rumble channel – https://rumble.com/user/csthetruth
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