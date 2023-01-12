Create New Account
RVM Roundup – Catch the News of the Day, Viral Videos, and Best of RVM Shows 1.11.23
Red Voice Media
Published 19 hours ago |

Tune into RVM Roundup Mon-Thur at 6PM EST to catch the news of the day, viral videos, and see the best of RVM’s shows.


Today’s best:


These Democrats Got Their Panties In A Bunch But Now They're As Silent As A Church Mouse

https://twitter.com/redvoicenews/status/1612908060858781696?s=20&t=GuG9-NyTRZ6Bp0h2G5ySrQ


Brought To You By Pfizer! - Darrin McBreen

https://twitter.com/redvoicenews/status/1612895971872231425?s=20&t=GuG9-NyTRZ6Bp0h2G5ySrQ


DeSantis Rips Fauci With Epic One Liner As He Touts Florida's Record Tourism

https://twitter.com/redvoicenews/status/1612873134209916928?s=20&t=GuG9-NyTRZ6Bp0h2G5ySrQ


Adam Schiff Wastes No Time In Gaslighting America With Hate Filled Divisive Rhetoric

https://twitter.com/redvoicenews/status/1613138030562508806?s=20&t=GuG9-NyTRZ6Bp0h2G5ySrQ


Anna Paulina Luna Calls Taxation Exactly What It Is On Live TV - 'Weaponized 87,000 IRS Agents'

https://twitter.com/redvoicenews/status/1613149944822771713?s=20&t=Q-tUXTe7JZq7lapd4SgKnA


14,000 Hours Of Video Hidden By Pelosi & The J6 Committee To Be Released - Matt Gaetz & Charlie Kirk

https://twitter.com/redvoicenews/status/1613210744144949255?s=20&t=mHrwPZfy6-XbyT6vvtiqGw


Mayorkas Gets Destroyed As Andy Biggs Lists Off Reasons He Should Be Impeached

https://twitter.com/redvoicenews/status/1613213396576636928?s=20&t=mHrwPZfy6-XbyT6vvtiqGw


Fauci & Ralph Baric Knew Remdesivir's Kill Rate Was Worse Than The Black Plague - Stanford Graham

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2023/01/bombshell-evidence-fauci-and-baric-knew-stanford-graham-with-pete-santilli/ref/24

Keywords
newsredvoicemediarvm

