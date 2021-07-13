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Call: This Is Frightening! Please Share This Video With Everyone You Know [13.07.2021]
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112 views • July 13, 2021
Note: 'Predictive Programming' aka MKUltra and 'Social Engineering' for ALL of out Children!
- Michael Darling - 7 hours ago: Targeting the kids, as usual. Keep your prayers over these little children.
- Skunk le Pew - 6 hours ago: Sickening when the children are targeted - makes it worse than it already is.
17,451 Views premiered 7 Hours Ago
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING - 82.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/eLSAsyU_40k
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eLSAsyU_40k
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zVMXifCM20&;t=0s
- Michael Darling - 7 hours ago: Targeting the kids, as usual. Keep your prayers over these little children.
- Skunk le Pew - 6 hours ago: Sickening when the children are targeted - makes it worse than it already is.
17,451 Views premiered 7 Hours Ago
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING - 82.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/eLSAsyU_40k
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eLSAsyU_40k
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zVMXifCM20&;t=0s
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