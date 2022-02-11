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WHAT'S THEIR REAL AGENDA? - Globalists suddenly REMOVE Covid Restrictions!
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1099 views • February 11, 2022
DeAnna Lorraine analyses the latest news...
The globalists' are suddenly lifting mask and COVID restrictions across the US.
What have the elites coming down the pipe for us?
The globalists' are suddenly lifting mask and COVID restrictions across the US.
What have the elites coming down the pipe for us?
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