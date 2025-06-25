Iran: All our soldiers have their fingers on the trigger - if the enemy (Israel) makes a mistake - IRGC Commander Pakpour

All our soldiers have their fingers on the trigger — IRGC Commander Pakpour

Adds 'if the enemy makes a mistake, we will DEFINITELY fight back'

'We will not doubt ourselves for a moment in defending this country'

Video from Tasnim News

Adding, from Sputnik interview:

ISRAEL'S BIG DADDY: West lets Tel Aviv commit crimes and get away with it

Tel Aviv's killing of innocent children in Palestine, the attacks on Lebanon, Syria and Iran, the killing of Iranian nuclear scientists – all of this is an “international aggression that must be condemned in accordance with the international law,” international relations expert Sayed Bilal Fatemi tells Sputnik.

👉Yet Israel keeps getting away with it because it is being protected by its “master”, Fatemi says, apparently referring to the United States.

“Western countries engage in double-dealing with international laws,” Fatemi remarks. “Israel’s attack was not condemned. IAEA’s lie about the uranium Iran allegedly possessed was not condemned. But when Iran retaliated – that was condemned.”

Western countries, Fatemi suggests, use international organizations and laws only to achieve their own goals.

The world turns a blind eye on Israel’s crimes

Israel provided ample demonstration of its cruelty through numerous attacks on “civilians, medical personnel, scientists and children,” former Iranian MP Mohammad Javad Jamali Nobandegani notes.

👉Yet how did the world react to this barbarism and wanton destruction?

“Did the UN, the US, France or Britain condemn these crimes? No, not only did they not condemn them – they justified them under the pretext of ‘self-defense’,” Nobandegani says.

This is a sort of covert encouragement of such crimes against civilians, he adds.