Israel Braces For Iran’s Retaliation

Israel is now preparing with help from the United States for a possible response by Iran and its allies, including the Houthis in Yemen and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, to its recent attacks.

Last month, Israel escalated against Iran and its allies in a very serious way. Israeli strikes hit the Houthi-held Yemeni Red Sea port of al-Hodeida on July 20. Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr was also assassinated by Israel near the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on July 30. In addition, Iran blames Israel for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political chief of the Palestinian Hamas Movement, in its capital, Tehran, on July 31.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei promised Israel a “harsh punishment” after the assassination of Haniyeh. The New York Times reported on July 31 that Khamenei ordered a direct strike against Israel in response to the assassination and that Iran could carry out the retaliatory attack jointly with its allies.

On August 1, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said that the war against Israel has entered a “new phase,” vowing to make Israelis “cry a lot” in response to the assassinations of Haniyeh and Shukr.

On the same day, Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi vowed that there will be a “military response” to the recent Israeli attacks.

In response to these threats, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced on August 1 that it had placed its troops “on high alert, both in defense and in attack.”

In addition to increased aerial patrols, dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets were waiting on tarmacs, ready to launch an attack or defend against one, according to Israel’s Channel 12 TV.

Also on August 1, the White House said that President Joe Biden “reaffirmed his commitment to Israel’s security against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis” in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

And on August 2, the U.S. announced it will move a fighter jet squadron to the Middle East and maintain an aircraft carrier in the region to help defend Israel from possible attacks by Iran and its allies and safeguard American troops.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also ordered additional ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the Europe and Middle East.

Overall, Israel and the U.S. appear to be taking the threats made by Iran and its allies very seriously. Still, their measures will not likely stop the upcoming attack. The Middle East may be nearing an all-out war.

