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APRIL 1ST 2021 LIVE STREAM DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN NO VIRUS EXISTS & COMMON LAW WINS
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292 views • April 03, 2021
A_Warrior_Calls

A_Warrior_Calls



Dr. Andrew Kaufman blows the doors of the COVID LIE...
THERE IS NO VIRUS... PERIOD WE ARE ALL BEING LIED TOO

This is a wonderful discussion with Andrew on the global lie and his own use/knowledge of Common Law.
This video needs to be seen my millions of doctors to show them the way forward powerfully.

https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi/ - Statement On Virus Isolation (SOVI)

https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/live-webinars/ (every other Tuesday)
Next Scheduled Live Q&A Webinar
6th April 2021
11:00 AM EST (16:00 UTC)

After Andrew we have a great update showing the common law stopped 2 unlawful courts from proceeding.
There are people who do recognize it right in the AG office but this conversation/actions are just beginning.

This is our moment.... the world must see and learn the BAR is a criminal society.
We have them now exposed and we will not stop until they are removed from our public courthouses.

www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
Telegram Group https://t.me/awarriorcalls

NUREMBERG TRIALS ARE COMING FOR ALL OF THESE CORRUPT PEOPLE

LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1

Arm yourself with Knowledge and let truth take care of the rest....

God Speed
Keywords
slavesdrugsfdamaskvaccinefraudlicensedoctorsolutionwomanpropertymantrespasscovid-19dr andrew kaufmana warrior callschristopher james
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