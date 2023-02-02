The principles Nazism...

What the Nazis did to the jews during world war 2, forced them to
register, outlawed gatherings of more than 5 people, decreed many things
unessential, forced to carry `Health Pass`, our leaders have done to us
during the plannedemic. History is repeating itself, except this time
it`s on a global scale. So many parallels to the rise of NAZI Germany
seem to be playing out in the world today. Leaders and 'elites' from
every corner of the globe appear to have taken cues from communists,
fascists and dictators from the past and are using crisis, such as
covid, to further a globalist agenda that doesn't look to include
national sovereignty, bodily autonomy, the right to self defense and
common liberty.
Listen to survivors of the war, tell you the stories of the past and how they are strikingly similar to the things people see happening in real time, all over the world.
