The principles Nazism...

What the Nazis did to the jews during world war 2, forced them to register, outlawed gatherings of more than 5 people, decreed many things unessential, forced to carry `Health Pass`, our leaders have done to us during the plannedemic. History is repeating itself, except this time it`s on a global scale. So many parallels to the rise of NAZI Germany seem to be playing out in the world today. Leaders and 'elites' from every corner of the globe appear to have taken cues from communists, fascists and dictators from the past and are using crisis, such as covid, to further a globalist agenda that doesn't look to include national sovereignty, bodily autonomy, the right to self defense and common liberty.

Listen to survivors of the war, tell you the stories of the past and how they are strikingly similar to the things people see happening in real time, all over the world.

