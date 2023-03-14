The Time To Prepare Is Growing Short

Planned destruction is coming. Prepare accordingly. The time we have remaining is growing short. Get started today. ***See Angie's comments re: oxalates in raw spinach below. I was unaware of this problem. Click on the link to learn more about oxalates, their hazards and how to minimize them in your diet (esp important if you have kidney stones and/or joint pain) https://www.kevinstock.io/health/health-dangers-of-oxalates/ THANK YOU ANGIE FOR THE TIP!!!