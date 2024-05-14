Chabad Jewish School Child Molestation Ring Scandal and Coverup. Real Crime Australia
-
174,456 views
February 18, 2023
Real Crime
-
The Shocking Crime Revelations Inside Ultra-Orthodox Jewish Sect - Full Documentary - Real Crime
Real Crime
-
Revealing the crimes of child sex abuse in Australia and focusing on the ultra-orthodox Jewish sect Chabad. It highlights the story of Manny Wax, a survivor of child sex abuse in the Chabad community, who exposed the scandal and became the public face of it. Three individuals were arrested and convicted of child sex crimes as a result of Manny's revelations. The video also mentions a royal commission examining the ultra-orthodox attitudes that may have hindered victims from speaking out about the abuse. The live webcast of the commission was watched by many and it was the most watched since the commission began in 2013
