⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(27 February 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous positions, as well as inflicted losses on AFU manpower and hardware near Sinkovka and Ivanovka (Kharkov region).

In addition, two counterattacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 95th Air Assault Brigade were repelled near Terni (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 3rd Assault Brigade, 28th, 72nd mechanised brigades near Bogdanovka, Kurdyumovka, Antonovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Seven counterattacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 46th Air Mobile Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade were repelled near Krasnogorovka, Georgiyevka, Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 420 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 howitzer, one UK-made FH-70 howitzer, one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and one UK-made L119 howitzer.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Severnoye, took more advantageous lines and positions, as well as inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 24th, 110th mechanised brigades, and 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Mayorsk, Berdichi, and Rozovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Nine AFU assault detachments counterattacks were repelled near Novgorodskoye, Pervomayskoye, and Petrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 485 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, including one U.S.-made Abrams tank, three infantry fighting vehicles, including one Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, six armoured fighting vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by aviation delivered strikes at manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 127th and 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region), Urozhaynoye, Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and repelled three attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade near Marfopol (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 130 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one UK-made FH-70 towed howitzer, and one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.

▫️In Kherson direction, as a result of active actions, Russian units took more advantageous positions and repelled three counterattacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 118th Mechanised Brigade near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

In addition, strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brigade, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, 23rd Ukrainian National Guard Brigade, and 121st Territorial Defence Brigade near Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye region) and Ilyinka (Dnepropetrovsk region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles. One Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station was destroyed.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces wiped out one fuel depot for AFU military hardware, one P-18 air target detection and tracking radar station, one command post of the AFU 128th Territorial Defence Brigade, as well as engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 112 areas during the day.



Air defence units shot down one Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 aircraft near Mikhailovka (Nikolaev region).



Moreover, 69 unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted near Olshana (Kharkov region), Chernopopovka, Zhitlovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Yegorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Chubaryovka, Chistopolye, Sladkaya Balka (Zaporozhye region), Vasilieyvka, Korsunka (Kherson region), as well as one HIMARS MLRS projectile.



📊 In total, 575 airplanes and 267 helicopters, 13,523 unmanned aerial vehicles, 474 air defence missile systems, 15,252 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,226 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,176 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 19,138 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.