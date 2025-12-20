BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Relaxing Kamakura Gardening Vlog: Plants, Cheesecake & Holiday Cheer
Good day from Kamakura Japan on this Saturday December 20th. As we head into the holiday season, I wish you all a safe and enjoyable year-end. Another fun-filled week has gone by and I enjoyed making a blueberry-topped cheesecake that I shared with long-time friends. They brought me a new addition to my indoor garden, a pinecone plant! Speaking of indoor plants, I tended to spider plants by giving them a much-needed topping off of new potting soil. The outdoor plants are doing well, the radishes are slowly growing as we end the month of December…and the broccoli is forming florets. I also rearranged the tiles that I’m using as a staircase for access to the rear garden; I think they’ll work out just fine. Let’s take a look back at this past week in the Kamakura Garden.


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll  

kamakura gardenjapan garden vlogkamakura japan lifestyleindoor plants japanspider plants carevegetable gardening japangrowing radishesbroccoli gardeningindoor gardening vlogexpat gardening japanwinter gardening in japanindoor plants and outdoor veggies in japan
00:10Hello from Kamakura!

01:03Blueberry-topped cheesecake

01:22Our morning walk

02:21Finished Blueberry cheesecake

02:33Pine Cone plant

03:03Tending spider plants

06:09Papyrus plant advice

07:04Hanging up the spider plants

08:21Tending Nasturtiums & Pineapple plants

09:32Sickly Cervesa ’n Lime plant

10:08Beautiful Kamakura scenery

10:55Radish & Broccoli Update

11:41Rosemary bush needs help

12:33A neighbor’s gift of apples

13:00Trimming the Rosemary bush

14:33Setting in place the rear garden staircase

17:18Beautiful Mt. Fuji 富士山, See you next week!

