Relaxing Kamakura Gardening Vlog: Plants, Cheesecake & Holiday Cheer

Good day from Kamakura Japan on this Saturday December 20th. As we head into the holiday season, I wish you all a safe and enjoyable year-end. Another fun-filled week has gone by and I enjoyed making a blueberry-topped cheesecake that I shared with long-time friends. They brought me a new addition to my indoor garden, a pinecone plant! Speaking of indoor plants, I tended to spider plants by giving them a much-needed topping off of new potting soil. The outdoor plants are doing well, the radishes are slowly growing as we end the month of December…and the broccoli is forming florets. I also rearranged the tiles that I’m using as a staircase for access to the rear garden; I think they’ll work out just fine. Let’s take a look back at this past week in the Kamakura Garden.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll