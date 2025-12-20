Relaxing Kamakura Gardening Vlog: Plants, Cheesecake & Holiday Cheer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good day from Kamakura Japan on this Saturday December 20th. As we head into the holiday season, I wish you all a safe and enjoyable year-end. Another fun-filled week has gone by and I enjoyed making a blueberry-topped cheesecake that I shared with long-time friends. They brought me a new addition to my indoor garden, a pinecone plant! Speaking of indoor plants, I tended to spider plants by giving them a much-needed topping off of new potting soil. The outdoor plants are doing well, the radishes are slowly growing as we end the month of December…and the broccoli is forming florets. I also rearranged the tiles that I’m using as a staircase for access to the rear garden; I think they’ll work out just fine. Let’s take a look back at this past week in the Kamakura Garden.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
Timestamps:
00:10Hello from Kamakura!
01:03Blueberry-topped cheesecake
01:22Our morning walk
02:21Finished Blueberry cheesecake
02:33Pine Cone plant
03:03Tending spider plants
06:09Papyrus plant advice
07:04Hanging up the spider plants
08:21Tending Nasturtiums & Pineapple plants
09:32Sickly Cervesa ’n Lime plant
10:08Beautiful Kamakura scenery
10:55Radish & Broccoli Update
11:41Rosemary bush needs help
12:33A neighbor’s gift of apples
13:00Trimming the Rosemary bush
14:33Setting in place the rear garden staircase
17:18Beautiful Mt. Fuji 富士山, See you next week!