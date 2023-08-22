Dr. William Makis: mRNA and Turbo Cancers

The Covid vaccine rollout coincided with the emergence of the entirely new medical phenomenon of aggressive, rapid-onset cancers. Dubbed "turbo cancers," these malignancies occur following Covid vaccinations; they are resistant to conventional treatments and are diagnosed in the younger cohorts. While the oncological community overwhelmingly chooses to ignore the new phenomenon, Dr. William Makis stands out as one of the few medical practitioners who records cases and conducts comprehensive scientific research on the factors that cause or contribute to this severe side effect of Covid mRNA inoculations.

In this interview with The New American, the internationally renowned expert provides unique insights into several viable hypotheses on how mRNA Covid injections can trigger the onset of turbo cancers. Though the exact mechanism of how it happens is not fully understood yet, there are multiple scientific discoveries, made usually by chance, that strongly suggest causal relations between Covid mRNA vaccinations and cancers. For one, mRNA disrupts the normal functioning of the immune system and impairs its cancer-surveillance and tumor-suppressing mechanisms. Then, in a lab setting, RNA from vaccines has been shown to reverse-transcribe and integrate into the human genome, turning affected cells into permanent factories of toxic, cell-damaging spike proteins. Another bad news is the recently discovered DNA plasmids in Pfizer and Moderna shots that have a high potency for integrating with the human genome. This is especially concerning in light of these plasmids containing promoters of the Simian Virus 40 (SV40), a known human carcinogen.

Dr. Makis has been closely examining and chronicling unexpected deaths, especially in highly vaccinated and boosted cohorts and professions such as healthcare workers, which were subjected to harsh vaccine mandates in Canada. Daily, he receives thousands of messages from his readers on cases of sudden cardiac arrests and turbo cancers, some of which he publicizes on his best-selling Substack.

Dr. William Makis is a Canadian physician with extensive expertise in radiology, oncology, and immunology. He is the author of over 100 peer-reviewed medical publications and the Chief of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology at The Wellness Company Canada.

To keep updated on Dr. Makis’s work, please follow him on Twitter.