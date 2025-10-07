Jim Rickards: ‘Europe has NO CHOICE but to bear the costs of US dollar devaluation, Germany committed INDUSTRIAL SUICIDE by blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline’

'Vassals just have to bear it, so they won't have much say in the matter. But, here's the thing with Europe. If there's one takeaway from the Mar-A-Lago Accord that I think is most important for investors. The US Dollar has been going down, it's going to continue to go down or stay at these lower levels.

That is not a sign of people fleeing the dollar, dumping the dollar. That's the narrative. The narrative is wrong. The US Treasury is engineering this. It's very important to understand that this is like the Plaza Accord. This is like the Petrodollar Accord....

Trump's job is to make America great again. His job is not to make Germany great again or make France great again. That's up to Merz, Macron and Starmer, who are all incompetent in various ways. But Germany has committed industrial suicide. I bought a German car recently. I like German cars. But, I read all the specifications, and I saw the car was made in Germany, but the engine was made in Hungary...

But why is one of the biggest auto companies in Germany outsourcing the engine manufacturing to Hungary? The answer is energy costs. Germany and its allies blew up the Nord Stream pipeline. Hungary is still buying natural gas from Russia, so their energy costs are much lower and they're more efficient producers.'

-Jim Rickards on the latest episode of Going Underground

FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v6zw7yy-trumps-world-changing-economic-plan-you-havent-heard-of-the-mar-a-lago-acco.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

Adding:

Blackmail & lawfare against rivals: Is Zelensky prepping for second term?

Zelensky’s office is quietly plotting for the next election, making sure his rivals are left in the dust, opponents told Western media.

👉 Aides are pulling out all the stops, using every tool at their disposal—including lawfare—to intimidate, smear, and sabotage political foes, an ex-minister claimed. “They’re basically blackmailing anyone they see as a potential threat,” they added.

Back in September, the expired leader of Ukraine’s regime said he was “ready not to go for the second term because it’s not my goal.” But critics aren’t buying it.

“He’s actually bullish about his chances of winning reelection,” opponents have claimed.

⚔️ Furthermore, Zelensky has reportedly been furiously lashing out at anyone who fails to paint an unflinchingly flattering image of Ukraine to Western partners.