GOP Lawmakers Support Speaker's Impeachment Inquiry Decision.
GOP lawmakers appear to agree with the House Speaker's decision that enough evidence exists to proceed with a Biden impeachment inquiry. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.

