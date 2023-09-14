GOP Lawmakers Support Speaker's Impeachment Inquiry Decision.
GOP lawmakers appear to agree with the House Speaker's decision that enough evidence exists to proceed with a Biden impeachment inquiry. One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
