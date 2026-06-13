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Maria Zeee - The Data Center & Smart City Connection
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Daily Pulse Ep 271 | Erin Brockovich recently joined the data center fight with her crowdsourced data center map, revealing hundreds of facilities hidden behind NDAs. By overlaying her data with our own including aquifer maps and smart city locations, a disturbing pattern emerges: rural areas are being deliberately destabilized to push populations into tightly controlled, fully surveilled smart cities.
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