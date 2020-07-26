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Global Alert News - #259 - Dane Wigington
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72 views • July 26, 2020
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday July 25, 2020.
Dane lists crimes the US government has perpetrated against us and still lies about it, including WTC buildings #7, #1, and #2 take-downs. Also, U.S. special forces burned 650 oil wells in Kuwait (blaming others) for an excuse to invade...and much more news. Have we arrived in Crazytown yet? Yes, and the inmates are running the asylum.
Dane lists crimes the US government has perpetrated against us and still lies about it, including WTC buildings #7, #1, and #2 take-downs. Also, U.S. special forces burned 650 oil wells in Kuwait (blaming others) for an excuse to invade...and much more news. Have we arrived in Crazytown yet? Yes, and the inmates are running the asylum.
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