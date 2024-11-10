BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

About THE DEATH AND RESURRECTION OF THE LORD & THEIR MEANING FOR HUMANITY (New Revelation)
The New Revelation
The New Revelation
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 5 months ago

A reading from the XIXth century New Revelation, the direct inner word of the Lord through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer - the Lord's disclosures clarify the main historical and spiritual facts related to His death and resurrection, the meaning of them for Himself, humanity and the entire material and spiritual creations, again confirming and greatly expanding and explainingthe known biblical facts.


Books:

*The Great Gospel of John Book 25: https://archive.org/download/BeyondTheThreshold/TheGreatGospelOfJohnBook25.pdf

*Explanation of Scriptures: https://archive.org/download/BeyondTheThreshold/ExplanationsOfScriptures-Draft.pdf

*The Lord's Sermons: https://archive.org/download/BeyondTheThreshold/Sermons%20of%20the%20Lord.pdf

A reference website: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

All the books of the New Revelation through Lorber & Mayerhofer in English:

https://archive.org/details/BeyondTheThreshold

Related thematic brochures and studies:

https://archive.org/details/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/365%20Teachings/

*Brochure that is read - About THE DEATH AND RESURRECTION OF THE LORD and their meaning for humanity: https://archive.org/download/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/The%20Death%20and%20Resurrection%20of%20The%20Lord%20%26%20Spiritual%20Meanings%20-%20New%20Revelation.pdf

Keywords
godjesusprophecyscripturerevelation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy