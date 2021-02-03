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Jim Willie Explains Covid 19 is Being Used to Destory Our Economy
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258 views • February 03, 2021
The lock downs are only there to destroy the economy. This is a slow motion kill of the economy and then there is going to be a slow motion kill of humanity. The Vatican is the enemy.
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