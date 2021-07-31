The Reason For The Covid19 magnet challenge is Chemicell's "Polymag" magneticlipidnanoparticles

[||::(PayPal Link; Donations help-me-help-you, help yourself)::||]...TaNKx...#MuchLoVEI'm all over social media and vlogging platforms so if you lose me in the madness of what has become the cancel cultures rabid censorship of truthseekers and Patriots; just search for Mr. Mission Control in the browser and you'll find me eventually.... Well, you'll find my videos and stuff, LoL.P.S. My e-mails:Mr. Mission Control & DEEP STATE WATCHDAWGS are the intellectual property of Joesef Franklin Walker;Copyright: 2021The views and opinions of the people on the panel, or in chat, do NOT represent that of the channel or me, the owner.FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.The views and opinions of the people on the panel, or in chat, do NOT represent that of the channel or me, the owner. #Livestream #Live #Commentary #Politics #news #Metaphysics #Philosophy #WWIII #NWO #Covid19vaccineadversereactions#Magneticlipidnanoparticles #Polymag #Chemicell #CERN #Schumannfrequency #Schumannspikes#Technopathic #Technopathy #Technopath #GreatReset #Lefthandpath #Magneticnanoparticles #LipidNanoparticles#Transhumanisim #Ai #Crypto #Cybersecurity #CyberWarfare #Ransomeware #iLLuminati #Freemasons #Bloodlines #MonarchButterfly #Monarchmindcontrol #ProjectBlueBeam #ProjectBlueBalls #BallzDeep #BallsDeep #DragonRider #Watcher #Nephillim #watchers #Biohacking #Biohacker #Magick #Gematria #numerology #Sigils#demonaltry #demons #pathworking #gatewalking #Astralprojection #Astralplane =-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-==-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=--=-=-=-=-=-=-=-==-=-=-=-=-=-