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ANGELINA JOLIE SPEAKS CANDIDLY ABOUT RITUAL PARTICIPATION
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577 views • January 23, 2021
I first came across this video on David Icke's downed YouTube page, under the pretense of Angelina "admitting attending Illuminati sacrifice" and although she is clearly speaking on participating in some kind of ritualistic ceremony it is unclear as to whether or not she is speaking of a ceremony of the Illuminati in particular.
I am not saying that I doubt it, or that David does not have some kind of inside track information that I am unaware of, just merely saying that there is nothing said by her or anyone in the video to directly indicate that for sure.
To the doubters, the Illuminati is real and thriving in Hollywood, playing a large role in the pedophilia that is paved into the culture like a star in the walk of fame.
Get more from David Icke at:
https://davidicke.com/
https://www.ickonic.com
Twitter-Gab-Parler: @davidicke
I am not saying that I doubt it, or that David does not have some kind of inside track information that I am unaware of, just merely saying that there is nothing said by her or anyone in the video to directly indicate that for sure.
To the doubters, the Illuminati is real and thriving in Hollywood, playing a large role in the pedophilia that is paved into the culture like a star in the walk of fame.
Get more from David Icke at:
https://davidicke.com/
https://www.ickonic.com
Twitter-Gab-Parler: @davidicke
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