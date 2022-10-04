Create New Account
NATO CAN’T FIND RUSSIA’S TSUNAMI-SUB….RUSSIAN NUCLEAR MILITARY TRAIN IS ROLLING
Published 2 months ago

The desire to deliver a hopeful message today that a global nuclear war has been averted through the intervention of wise diplomats and statesmen. On the contrary, the world is closer today than at any time in world history to a dystopian nightmare. There are major developments in the Russia-Ukraine war – news report you will not hear anywhere else today. Let’s start with the ground fighting over Russia’s recently annexed territories.

