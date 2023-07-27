DTR S6 EP 521: The Bermuda Triangle

The Bermuda Triangle has been a headquarters of mystery since the 1800s. From Flight 19 in 1945 to recent cargo ships going missing, the mystery deepens. Some theories have been devised to account for some anomalies, but there are many unexplained events still to be deciphered. In this episode, we review the core of this mysterious region that the US NAVY still refuses to deem a dangerous zone to travel. Enjoy.



