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Successful Treatment COVID19
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76 views • March 18, 2020
BigPharma wants you locked up under quarantine until a vaccine is rushed to market so they can make a condition of returning to work getting the vaccine. But Australia, South Korea & China have an effective treatment that’s very cheap since it’s been used for a long time for malaria.
Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!
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Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/survival-shield-x-2-nascent-iodine?ims=xdlds&utm_campaign=x2iodine&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=x2iodine
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