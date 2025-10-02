Constitutional Compromise----game on the Constitutional Convention (shorter)

In this video I'll be playing Constitutional Compromise, a free game about the United States' Constitutional Convention.





After the thirteen colonies successfully defeated Great Britain in the American Revolution, the United States that had been formed were a weak and loose confederation, and the new country had huge financial and other problems. In 1787 the Founding Fathers came together to create the Constitution, a document intended to solve these problems, designing a new government that could exemplify the values of the new country.





In this game by iCivics you follow in the footsteps of the Founding Fathers as they attempted to navigate the interests of the individuals and states involved. Ultimately though, whatever form of government you propose will need to be accepted by a sufficient number of those present. What compromises will you make in order to see this new Constitution to fruition? How might you have done it differently from the founders? Let me know in the comments!

























For the longer version of this video, you can watch here: https://www.brighteon.com/0958ccf1-da88-4e4c-8d09-4c2e00d152bf









Constitutional Compromise is available on the iCivics website, at: https://ed.icivics.org/games/constitutional-compromise





Many other iCivics games, and thousands of other free games as well, are available through the free Flashpoint archive at Flashpointarchive.org













