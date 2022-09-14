Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Negotiate a Deal! 3 Strategies. Getting to Yes. Seeing a negotiation as a battlefield or competitive sport does NOT work.
40 views
channel image
EnergyMe333
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

It's a Deal!  Professional and personal negotiation explained.

The Art of Negotiation: Book Review R. Fisher & W. Ury: Getting to Yes

The Investor's Podcast Network: Financial and Personal GrowthFULL SHOW https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BeZgF__xokM

https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInvestorsPodcastNetwork/videos

Negotiating ON PRINCIPLES is BEST OPTION. 3 Types of Negotiation.

a.) Hard Negotiator: Wants to manifest strength. Does not care about relationships. Avoid this because people will avoid you. 

b.) Soft Negotiator: Values saving relationships. Wants to avoid conflict.

c.) Negotiating on Principles: BEST OPTION. MOST POWERFUL.  Separate people from problems. Attack problems, NOT the people. Focus on interests, NOT positions. Be Persistent on learning about interests. Invent options for mutual gain. Look past 'official options' - think of more. Don't let 'binary' thinking - only 2 options ('you' or 'me') limit your thinking.


Keywords
dealcommunicationoptionsnegotiatemutual gain

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket