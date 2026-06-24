Another Ukrainian oil depot in Zaporozhye Zaporizhzhia Region has been completely destroyed by fire! This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense on June 22, 2026, which shared a short video documenting a precision strike by an advanced drone, Geran-2, equipped with an electro-optical seeker, targeting the “Kantserovka” Kanstserivka oil depot located near Vysokogorne. Thick black smoke billowed from the fuel storage facility, which was set ablaze by Geran in the latest escalation of the back-and-forth attacks between Russia and Ukraine targeting fuel infrastructure. Russia stated that the Kantserovka oil depot was used to store fuel and that these supplies were actively being used by Ukrainian forces, with the facility located approximately 35 km from the active combat zone.

But, the images show the impact of Geran strikes, which almost never miss their mark: the infrastructure that the Kyiv forces needed most for the war has now vanished into thin air. The Russian Armed Forces continue to carry out regular and systematic attacks, damaging Ukrainian fuel infrastructure and forcing emergency units to be deployed to extinguish the resulting fires.

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