© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Juneteenth and the Dangers of Fake History
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • June 21, 2021
Juneteenth is to Independence Day as Kwanzaa is to Christmas: a sort of synthetic reverse-engineered holiday that didn't crop up organically from the people, but was imposed in a top-down fashion by ideologues. What does the German philosopher Hegel have to say about the "fake history" that is now being promoted in the American peoples' name by corrupt propagandists and spineless politicians?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.