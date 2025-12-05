HOW TO TURN DEBATE INTO DIALOGUE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Carrie Bigford of Texans for Vaccine Choice unpacks how to talk about medical freedom without blowing up relationships. Drawing on her mental-health background, Carrie walks through her “prepare, connect, inform, allow” framework and explains why tone, body language, and genuine curiosity matter more than “perfect facts” when you’re trying to change hearts and minds. Get a HighWire exclusive promo code to join the online course on effective outreach for these important tools to make a difference.