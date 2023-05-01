First Republic Bank | Feds Prepare to Take Control of Failing First Republic Bank + Peter Navarro Interviews Andrew Sorchin

First Republic Bank | Feds Prepare to Take Control of Failing First Republic Bank + Peter Navarro Interviews Andrew Sorchini On Why Purchasing Precious Metals Provides a Hedge Against Inflation + The Mechanics of Buying & Selling Gold & Silver

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation And Failing Banks Today At: www.BH-PM.com

Read Peter Navarro's Substack HERE: https://peternavarro.substack.com/

Who Is Peter Navarro? Peter Navarro was one of only three senior White House officials who remained with President Trump from the 2016 presidential campaign to the end of his first term in office. Under President Trump Peter was the director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, serving as policy coordinator for the Defense Production Act during the pandemic, and was a principal architect of Trump’s tariff, trade, and “tough on China” policies. Learn More About Peter Navarro Today At: https://peternavarro.com/

Learn the TRUTH About CBDCs HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Learn the TRUTH About BRICS HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content

Learn the TRUTH About Executive Order #14067: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Request Tickets Via Text At: 918-851-0102 or At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com

First Republic Bank | "This Was a $121 Stock At the Stock At the Start of This Year, It Closed Today At Less Than $6 Per Share." - Bloomberg (4/27/23) | 14th-Largest Commercial Bank In America Collapses

READ - https://apnews.com/article/first-republic-bank-silicon-valley-federal-reserve-fdic-dimon-a6a5de4b82708573a846f24006b9f4c1

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Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Government Confiscation Today At: www.BH-PM.com

Who Is the REAL Elon Musk? https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content

FACTS About the Letter “X”:

Twitter Has Merged with a new entity called the “X Corp” - https://slate.com/technology/2023/04/twitter-inc-x-corp-elon-musk-x-nevada.html

Why did Elon Musk Tweet out “X” on April 10th 2023 - https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1645684041264529408?s=20

FACT - X.com was an online bank co-founded by Elon Musk, Harris Fricker, Christopher Payne, and Ed Ho in 1999 in Palo Alto, California. In 2000, X.com merged with competitor Confinity Inc., a software company also based in Palo Alto. Musk was attracted to Confinity because of its easy payment system. The merged company changed its name to PayPal. eBay bought PayPal for US$1.5 billion in 2002. In 2015, PayPal was spun off and became an independent company. - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/X.com

FACT - Twitter Inc. 'No Longer Exists' As Elon Musk Inches Closer To X 'Everything App' Ambitions - https://www.forbes.com/sites/dereksaul/2023/04/11/twitter-inc-no-longer-exists-as-elon-musk-inches-closer-to-x-everything-app-ambitions/?sh=37e3679b209b