Mutilation For The Children

Trans Coercion: Money > Ethics
* Clinical trials are at the center of medicine.
* American medicine is becoming a total racket.
* Mutilating children has become big business.
* Child gender surgery not based on scientific data.
* Children are being mutilated for profit.
* Doctors are being bullied into doing this; ‘trans buddies’ are there to bully doctors.
* We will show you who is responsible for this.
* This is not just happening at Vanderbilt.
* Those performing these procedures know it’s evil.
* The mutilation of children has gone mainstream — and must end now.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-hospitals-mutilating-children-look-back-shame-horror
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 September 2022
