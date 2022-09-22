Create New Account
Mutilation For The Children
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago

Trans Coercion: Money > Ethics

* Clinical trials are at the center of medicine.

* American medicine is becoming a total racket.

* Mutilating children has become big business.

* Child gender surgery not based on scientific data.

* Children are being mutilated for profit.

* Doctors are being bullied into doing this; ‘trans buddies’ are there to bully doctors.

* We will show you who is responsible for this.

* This is not just happening at Vanderbilt.

* Those performing these procedures know it’s evil.

* The mutilation of children has gone mainstream — and must end now.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-hospitals-mutilating-children-look-back-shame-horror


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312671995112

