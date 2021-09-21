New Federal State of China Heads Hao Haidong Wish Mr. Bannon’s Father Great 100th Birthday

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Ye Zhaoying and Hao Haidong from the New Federal State of China wish Mr. Bannon’s father a great 100th birthday, War Room, Friday 17th Sept., 2021.