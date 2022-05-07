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Dearest Mother
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51 views • May 07, 2022
I wrote this song in honor of my mother Sarah Frances.
She loved roses and always had rose bushes around where we lived. Fragrant, pink roses were her favorites . I miss her very much.
She loved roses and always had rose bushes around where we lived. Fragrant, pink roses were her favorites . I miss her very much.
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