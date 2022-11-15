Live Zoom Health Q&A!

Get access to the full health guides on Patreon!http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon

I did my best to answer some of the health questions people had like....

Mouth tape and nasal breathing



Junk dots to block blue light

Benefits of ozone and drinking ozonated water

Vertigo

Blocking smart meter emf

Best way to take copper

Healing tendons like meniscus

Meth blue and DMSO

Neuropathy

Hyperbaric oxygen chambers for stokes

Tamarack tea for Guillain–Barré syndrome

Christopher is dealing with Lyme with Dr. Steven Hines

Xiren Kenny and lyme disease

Cancer, fenbendazole and parasites

Show Page:

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/754

------------------------

Mitolife: Coupon Code EHR15



http://www.extremehealthradio.com/mitolifewellness





LifeBlud: Coupon Code EHR10

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/lifeblud





Store:

http://www.biochargeme.com





Amazon:

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/amazon





Patreon:

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon





iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-show-live-zoom-session-q-a/id577009557?i=1000586067817





Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7pijaRltvHosXvMcRgIbH2





Instagram:

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/instagram





Newsletter:

http://www.extremehealthradio.com/subscribe





Academy:

https://www.extremehealthacademy.com

Use code EHR14 for a free 2 week trial.