Live Zoom Health Q&A!

Get access to the full health guides on Patreon!http://www.extremehealthradio.com/patreon
I did my best to answer some of the health questions people had like....
Mouth tape and nasal breathing
Junk dots to block blue light
Benefits of ozone and drinking ozonated water
Vertigo
Blocking smart meter emf
Best way to take copper
Healing tendons like meniscus
Meth blue and DMSO
Neuropathy
Hyperbaric oxygen chambers for stokes
Tamarack tea for Guillain–Barré syndrome
Christopher is dealing with Lyme with Dr. Steven Hines
Xiren Kenny and lyme disease
Cancer, fenbendazole and parasites
