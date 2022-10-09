The Complacent Promote Ignorance to Avoid Responsibilities

A unique video to be sure, this one shows just how clearly it can be seen that the complacent in our world are looking for any excuse under the sun to avoid helping the rest of us "clean up our room".





To just point fingers at the villians that we have even foolishly asked for, is not any kind of solution to solve the trouble we are in, but many are just sitting back anyway, crossing their fingers, and hoping that just as small few of us can somehow fix things for them without them helping in any ways. Do we know how to view such irresponsible people?





This may help all of us recognize the people who are (in all actuality...) actually helping the other side make things worse for those of us who are otherwise working to awaken an apostate world ("he that gathereth not with me scattereth"; Matt 12:30; Luke 11:23).





Blessings to all who are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with us for the Father's kingdom solution!





Our addresses, should any of you like to help or join the cause:





Biblical Correctness Ministries

P.O. Box 26

New Kensington, Pennsylvania [15068]









I also know that many are suffering so I thank each and every one of you for at least praying for us, that we open enough eyes to bring the Savior's presence and mercies to our world... and swiftly, eh?





-dwaine