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The Silent War Ep. 6064: Fauci Lies to Congress. China "Nuclear Weapons Will Surely Be Used."
Dustin Nemos
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In this episode of The Silent War - Fauci is busted lying to Congress about funding gain-of-function virus research in Wuhan. A felony. Meanwhile, China "Nuclear Weapons Will Surely Be Used." in WW3... All of this and much more, including Wendy Roger's from the AZ Senate calling or a NEW election.

All of this, and more.

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