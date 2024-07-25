© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️Everything is ready for war against Iran - Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu received a standing ovation during his speech in congress:
"Our world is in upheaval. In the Middle East, the Iranian axis of terror faces America, Israel and our Arab friends. This is not a clash of civilizations. For the forces of civilization to triumph, America and Israel must stand together,"
Netanyahu stated.
