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Winter Snow Falling outside my backdoor. The World, the Fear and Madness is Far Far away.
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72 views • January 07, 2022
Nothing I can do. Just gonna hunker down and enjoy the peace and solitude. Hot cup of coffee and Warm up the Weight Room and lift ! I Love it.
PS try lowering the speed to .25 for over an hour of ambiance.
PS try lowering the speed to .25 for over an hour of ambiance.
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