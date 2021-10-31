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When the Dry Bones Come to Life | Dr David Reagan, Dr Mark Hitchcock and Jan Markell
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34 views • October 31, 2021
Jan Markell spends the hour with Dr David Reagan and Dr Mark Hitchcock. Israel is the timepiece to watch as we approach the end of the age. The minute hand is Jerusalem and the second hand is the Temple Mount. What does this have to do with the Church today? We cannot understand the times without understanding the information shared today.
Understanding The Times Radio with Jan Markell
RELATED LINKS:
https://olivetreeviews.org/
https://www.youtube.com/c/OliveTreeMinistries/videos
https://christinprophecy.org/
https://www.youtube.com/user/ChristInProphecy/videos
SOURCE: https://youtu.be/dmJAgoroMPo
Understanding The Times Radio with Jan Markell
RELATED LINKS:
https://olivetreeviews.org/
https://www.youtube.com/c/OliveTreeMinistries/videos
https://christinprophecy.org/
https://www.youtube.com/user/ChristInProphecy/videos
SOURCE: https://youtu.be/dmJAgoroMPo
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