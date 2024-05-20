Rafah Gaza Family Evacuating Rafah To Khan Yunis
crochet mina life
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iApDpJh5g7o
هذه ارضنا غزتنا 👊 وين ما ترمينا بنحط جزور نزحنا من رفح تاني لخانيونس نزوح جديد وخيمة جديدة
This is our land. You invaded us. Wherever you throw us, we will put down islands. We were displaced from Rafah again to Khan Yunis. A new displacement and a new tent.
