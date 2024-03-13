Create New Account
VACCINATED JEREMY CAMP IN HOSPITAL RECOVERING FROM HEART SURGERY
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Published 16 hours ago

Popular gospel and Contemporary Christian artist Jeremy Camp had a vaccine related health scare at a recent live show, where he was forced to cut his performance short due to an episode of atrial fibrillation. Now, he is in a hospital recovering from heart surgery. To be honest I was shocked to see this, because he is one of the last music artists I would have ever expected this from. 

healthvaccine injuryatrial fibrillationvaccinatedmusic artistheart issuejeremy camp

