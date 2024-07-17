AmbGun Mini 14 page

Part 1 Canvas GI Sling - Mini 14

Part 2 Length of Pull - Mini 14

Part 3 Magazine Catch and Release - Mini 14

Part 4 Safety - Mini 14

Part 5 Trigger - Mini 14

Part 6 Piston Driven Action - Mini 14

Part 7 Sights - Mini 14

Part 8 Social Credit Score - Mini 14

Part 9 Field Accuracy - Mini 14

Mini 14 Zeroed…Proceeded to do an AQT, squeaked in a Rifleman score of 211. Solid performance in the crucial slow fire prone stage was undermined by a slightly weak showing in stage 2, sitting. I usually do this squatting, but decided for some stupid nostalgic reason to do cross legged sitting. Nice groups, but a bit to the right. Sloppy NPOA. Clean up that stage for another 4-6 points, and I'm scoring the same as my iron sighted AR and only 10-12 points less than my ACOG equipped BCM. Scored a 48 out of 50 offhand…right up there with my best performances with the AR, irons or optic.





While the Mini’s in the field accuracy was better than the Internet experts led me to believe, the hand guard got uncomfortably hot. If the AR shits where it eats, the Mini burns where it shits. Not suitable for attending a Project Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship Clinic, unless you were a glove on your support hand…or place a computer fan in the handguard.





Still it has been a satisfying project..not the easy snap together of AR15 legos but a soulful hand crafting every step of the way. If you had told me that I’d be altering sling attachments, cutting down the stock, reshaping a thin butt plate, and filing down the front sight, I’d have steered clear. But now that it’s done, well it feels special in a way that AR “builds” do not.