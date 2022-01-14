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Top debunkers debunked. Spike alters DNA repair
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121 views • January 14, 2022
Many of the conspiracy theory debunkers last year have been debunked but not after spreading uninformed misinformation. By parroting information given to them by the health authorities and not having any data to back it up, they participated in damaging millions of people’s lives and the destruction of the economies around the world. Every vaccine and booster contain 50 billion spike proteins that damage cells by entering the nucleus as proven by science. The mainstream media has stifled this information allowing the malevolent authorities to continue their fountain of death. I guess life is reserved for those who research and investigate nonsensical government actions and mandates.
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