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Demo: Our Speakers Become Unintentional Listening Devices Broadcasting Multiple Frequencies (GQRX/Pinetab)
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96 views • March 24, 2021
Demo: I show how electromagnetic emissions from our personal devices many times turn our devices into potential remote listening + transmitting devices when active (as demonstrated). I discovered my speakers unintentionally transmitting audio (speaker acting as microphone) to a few different frequencies via GQRX recording (computer/Pinetab microphones completely disabled).
There are a few frequencies you can tune into to listen in remotely. This includes listening in to conversations in the room as the speaker also acts as a microphone when playing sound (***tested only on my own devices***).
When the speaker volume is turned down, the signal goes down and the broadcast goes away. When the speaker volume is down, it no longer functions as a remote microphone + transmitter.
We use Audacity to clean up the audio. GQRX is used to record the signals which are filtered on the Pinetab with internal RTL-SDR. Audio processing/noise reduction done running Parrot Linux using Audacity.
We also touch on the fact all electronic devices give off their very own unique electromagnetic emissions which can act as device signatures (strength depends on shielding).
In the case of this video sometimes speaker wire not properly shielded (as is found in most PC's) can act as a radio transmitter antenna without user knowledge. Here I discovered a few frequencies broadcasting the audio live (.25 second delay for SDR modulation).
While you read this give this video a HUGE THUMBS UP, Share it, Comment, And Subscribe to show me you care about videos like this! And I will respond with more original content.
I appreciate *everyone* who uses my Odysee invite link: ' https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 '
If you want to buy me a coffee sometime, I'd love that: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech Extra blog posts can be found there as well for supporters (most are public).
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MY PAGES/LINKS/EXTRAS:
Blog: https://politictech.wordpress.com
BMAC: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech (Support my privacy work/channel by buying me a coffee)
ODYSEE VIDEO/FILE CHANNEL: ' https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 '
PEERTUBE: https://tube.tchncs.de/accounts/rtp_tips
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ri...
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/your...
BRANDNEWTUBE: https://brandnewtube.com/@RightToPrivacy (NEW)
https://www.gitlab.com/Aresesi: some of my stuff (see my above Odysee for file downloads as well- most updated always found on gitlab (here))
https://www.github.com/RightToPrivacy (privacy scripts and more)
Custom Routers/Secure/Private Nextcloud setups. I believe in the right to privacy as a basic human right (Universal Declaration Human Rights (#12))..
For more info: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
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TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Introduction
00:36 Every Device has a unique signature
01:11 Example of Tempest capture
01:42 Side Channels
01:54 GQRX Remote Speaker Audio Recording
03:53 Video of remote signals
04:51 Cleaning up audio in Audacity
To clear up any misconceptions: the video from camera I needed the microphone for and you can slightly hear video audio in distance: the Audacity parts are the *pure* GQRX signals recording audio.
DEVICES/SOFTWARE USED TO MAKE THIS VIDEO:
Pinetab with internal SDR from: www.pine64.com
Video Made In KDENLIVE: https://kdenlive.org
Computer Video Editing Runs Parrot Linux www.parrotsec.org
#Pinetab #SDR #Pinephone #Pine64 #RTLSDR #Radio #HamRadio #Privacy #Security #Infosec
There are a few frequencies you can tune into to listen in remotely. This includes listening in to conversations in the room as the speaker also acts as a microphone when playing sound (***tested only on my own devices***).
When the speaker volume is turned down, the signal goes down and the broadcast goes away. When the speaker volume is down, it no longer functions as a remote microphone + transmitter.
We use Audacity to clean up the audio. GQRX is used to record the signals which are filtered on the Pinetab with internal RTL-SDR. Audio processing/noise reduction done running Parrot Linux using Audacity.
We also touch on the fact all electronic devices give off their very own unique electromagnetic emissions which can act as device signatures (strength depends on shielding).
In the case of this video sometimes speaker wire not properly shielded (as is found in most PC's) can act as a radio transmitter antenna without user knowledge. Here I discovered a few frequencies broadcasting the audio live (.25 second delay for SDR modulation).
While you read this give this video a HUGE THUMBS UP, Share it, Comment, And Subscribe to show me you care about videos like this! And I will respond with more original content.
I appreciate *everyone* who uses my Odysee invite link: ' https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 '
If you want to buy me a coffee sometime, I'd love that: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech Extra blog posts can be found there as well for supporters (most are public).
-------------------------------------------------------------------
MY PAGES/LINKS/EXTRAS:
Blog: https://politictech.wordpress.com
BMAC: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/politictech (Support my privacy work/channel by buying me a coffee)
ODYSEE VIDEO/FILE CHANNEL: ' https://odysee.com/$/invite/@RTP:9 '
PEERTUBE: https://tube.tchncs.de/accounts/rtp_tips
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ri...
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/your...
BRANDNEWTUBE: https://brandnewtube.com/@RightToPrivacy (NEW)
https://www.gitlab.com/Aresesi: some of my stuff (see my above Odysee for file downloads as well- most updated always found on gitlab (here))
https://www.github.com/RightToPrivacy (privacy scripts and more)
Custom Routers/Secure/Private Nextcloud setups. I believe in the right to privacy as a basic human right (Universal Declaration Human Rights (#12))..
For more info: righttoprivacy[at]tutanota.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Introduction
00:36 Every Device has a unique signature
01:11 Example of Tempest capture
01:42 Side Channels
01:54 GQRX Remote Speaker Audio Recording
03:53 Video of remote signals
04:51 Cleaning up audio in Audacity
To clear up any misconceptions: the video from camera I needed the microphone for and you can slightly hear video audio in distance: the Audacity parts are the *pure* GQRX signals recording audio.
DEVICES/SOFTWARE USED TO MAKE THIS VIDEO:
Pinetab with internal SDR from: www.pine64.com
Video Made In KDENLIVE: https://kdenlive.org
Computer Video Editing Runs Parrot Linux www.parrotsec.org
#Pinetab #SDR #Pinephone #Pine64 #RTLSDR #Radio #HamRadio #Privacy #Security #Infosec
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