© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Testimony of Jesus is the Spirit of Prophecy
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • June 03, 2022
Bible prophecy is a hot topic, but the message of prophecy is so easily lost in all the hype that gets generated when people use the book of Revelation to prove their own spiritual superiority and/or their ability to understand the prophecies in that book. Deciphering prophecy is not limited to one individual or church. The Revelation says that the spirit of prophecy is the testimony of Jesus. HE is the key, and in this video, you'll learn about four important subjects in Bible prophecy which are easily unlocked when we pay attention to, and apply the teachings of Jesus in our lives.
The Key to Understanding the Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8nRy...
To get in touch please write to [email protected]
The Key to Understanding the Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8nRy...
To get in touch please write to [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.