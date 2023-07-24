Sept 22, 2012 Prophetic Word from the Lord God!
PROPHECY: THE LORD GOD REVEALS WHAT WILL HAPPEN WITHIN A SHORT TIME WITH THE SUN, MOON, STARS, AND EARTH. FOR THOSE WHO DON’T TAKE GOD’S MESSAGE SERIOUSLY, HE WILL COME AS A THIEF IN THE NIGHT!
Published on September 22, 2012 by My Shalom
Please share and do not change ©BC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.