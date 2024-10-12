Journalist detained with Grayzone reporter speaks out about IDF abuse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Journalist Jeremy Loffredo of the Grayzone news outlet has been out of contact since Thursday after he was arrested by Israeli soldiers. That is despite a local court having since ordered that he be released from custody.
We discuss this with journalist and host of ‘Going Underground’ Afshin Rattansi.
Mirrored - RT
