🎵Twilight Zone Dimensions

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An upbeat electronic track at 120 BPM in a major key starts with crisp hi-hats, sharp snare, and a syncopated, bouncy bassline, A percussive, synthesized owl hoot weaves in and out as both motif and rhythm, Staccato synth leads add playful energy, with airy atmospheric pads gently supporting, Clean modern production and light reverb keep the mix bright and spacious