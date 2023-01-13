Human trafficking and child sex slavery at the hands of world politicians - Right now

Right Now with Gareth Icke





On Right Now this week, we're joined by UK Ultra mind control survivors and sex trafficking whistleblowers Dr Juliette Engel and Elisa E.

Sex trafficking survivor Anneke Lucas tells us about her abuse at the hands of prominent politicians.

Victoria Haigh talks about the corruption of Child services, and how her child was taken from her after she reported her ex husband for abuse.

Dollar vigilante Jeff Berwick joins us to talk about the Anarcapolco conference in Mexico and Stand Up X campaigner, Nacho, talks about his pending court case.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/dSnv5UAEsVxu/